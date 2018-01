Video from above shows a school bus lying on its side at an intersection in Dyker Heights, Brooklyn. (Published 4 hours ago)

A yellow school bus with children on board has flipped over on a street in Brooklyn after a crash, video shows.

Chopper 4 over the scene in Bay Ridge shows the school bus on its side on 10th and Bay Ridge avenues; a second vehicle appeared totaled.

FDNY says five children and two adults were on the bus. It's not clear if they were injured. They were being evaluated on scene.