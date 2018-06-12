Student, Driver Escape Burning School Bus in New Jersey

A school bus caught fire and became engulfed in flames while pn a route to school in New Jersey Tuesday morning, police say.

The bus, which was headed to Joyce Kilmer Elementary School in Mahwah, had just picked up its first student, 11-year-old Rocco Arcese, when Arcese alerted the driver to the smell of smoke, according to News 4 partner NorthJersey.com.

Flames quickly spread and engulfed the entire bus within minutes, ravaging the entire front of the bus and burning the seats inside

"When I got there, the flames were already high in the air," Arcese's mother, Stacy-Perone Arcese, told NorthJersey.com.

“The engine went from a small fire to engulfing within two minutes,” Mahwah Town Council President Robert Hermansen, who drove by the fire after dropping his kids at school, told NorthJersey.com.

The driver and the boy quickly got off the bus, and responding firefighters knocked out the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The fire is believed to have been caused by a mechanical problem, according to the fire chief.