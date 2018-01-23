A New York City school bus driver hit a child Tuesday morning and sped off afterward, according to authorities. Gus Rosendale reports.

Authorities said the boy was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center with liver damage after being run down by the bus at Liberty Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said the driver, 60-year-old Marc Saget of Elmont, took off after the impact, running two red lights before being detained. He faces charges of failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care. Attorney information for the man wasn’t immediately available.

It’s not clear why the driver kept going after hitting the boy, or why he didn’t stop to help the boy after he was crunched by one of the bus’ tires.

Authorities said some quick-acting bystanders heard the child’s screams and jumped to help.



