Queens School Bus Driver Takes Off After Hitting Boy, 12: NYPD - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Queens School Bus Driver Takes Off After Hitting Boy, 12: NYPD

By Gus Rosendale

Published at 9:41 PM EST on Jan 23, 2018 | Updated at 1:32 AM EST on Jan 24, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    School Bus Driver Hits Child and Then Drives Off

    A New York City school bus driver hit a child Tuesday morning and sped off afterward, according to authorities. Gus Rosendale reports.

    (Published Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018)

    A New York City school bus driver hit a 12-year-old boy who just celebrated his birthday, then took off.

    Authorities said the boy was taken to Long Island Jewish Medical Center with liver damage after being run down by the bus at Liberty Avenue and Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica about 7 a.m. Tuesday.

    Authorities said the driver, 60-year-old Marc Saget of Elmont, took off after the impact, running two red lights before being detained. He faces charges of failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care. Attorney information for the man wasn’t immediately available.

    It’s not clear why the driver kept going after hitting the boy, or why he didn’t stop to help the boy after he was crunched by one of the bus’ tires.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Authorities said some quick-acting bystanders heard the child’s screams and jumped to help.


    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us