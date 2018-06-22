School Bus Driver in New Jersey Arrested for Attempted Production of Child Porn: Prosecutors - NBC New York
School Bus Driver in New Jersey Arrested for Attempted Production of Child Porn: Prosecutors

    What to Know

    • A school bus driver in New Jersey is facing multiple charges in connection to the attempted production of child porn, prosecutors say

    • Brandon Mays-Stubbs, 35, allegedly propositioned two students, who are his normal passengers, for naked photos via text messages

    • Mays-Stubbs, of Hasbrouck Heights, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and attempted production of child pornography

    A school bus driver in New Jersey is facing multiple charges in connection to the attempted production of child porn, prosecutors say.

    The Bergen County Prosecutors Office announced Friday that Brandon Mays-Stubbs, 35, allegedly propositioned two Bergen County school system students, who are his normal passengers, for naked photos via text messages.

    Officials say that authorities were made aware of the alleged proposition on Wednesday and conducted an investigation that led to Mays-Stubbs arrest Thursday.

    Mays-Stubbs, of Hasbrouck Heights, is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child and attempted production of child pornography.

    It is not immediately known if Mays-Stubbs retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

