A school bus has crashed just off the RFK-Triborough Bridge in Queens.

There was no immediate word on whether anybody was injured, but Chopper 4 over the scene shows the school bus on its side with a truck and least two other cars involved.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. Wednesday right by 31st Street and Hoyt Avenue, under the Astoria-Boulevard subway station, in Astoria.

