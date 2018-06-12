Five children were hurt when a mini school bus smashed into a house on Long Island Tuesday morning.

Five elementary age children were taken to a hospital after their mini school bus careened into a house on Long Island Tuesday morning, obliterating the front of the home and causing heavy damage to the vehicle.

All of the injuries to the kids were considered minor. The school bus driver was also taken to a hospital following the accident near County Line Road and Ritter Avenue in Amityville around 8 a.m. Her confdition wasn't known.

The bus was from the Amityville School District, authorities say.

It's not clear what caused the accident. The investigation is ongoing.