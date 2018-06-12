Five Kids Taken to Hospital After School Bus Crashes Into House on Long Island - NBC New York
Five Kids Taken to Hospital After School Bus Crashes Into House on Long Island

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    Five children were hurt when a mini school bus smashed into a house on Long Island Tuesday morning.

    What to Know

    • Five kids were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after their school bus crashed into a house on Long Island Tuesday morning

    • The driver was also taken to a hospital; her condition wasn't known

    • It's not clear what caused the accident. The investigation is ongoing

    Five elementary age children were taken to a hospital after their mini school bus careened into a house on Long Island Tuesday morning, obliterating the front of the home and causing heavy damage to the vehicle.

    All of the injuries to the kids were considered minor. The school bus driver was also taken to a hospital following the accident near County Line Road and Ritter Avenue in Amityville around 8 a.m. Her confdition wasn't known. 

    The bus was from the Amityville School District, authorities say. 

    It's not clear what caused the accident. The investigation is ongoing. 

