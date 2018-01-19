School Bus Crash Backs Up Traffic on Major Deegan - NBC New York
    School Bus Crash Backs Up Traffic on Major Deegan

    Chopper 4 is first on scene over a school bus rollover crash on the northbound Major Deegan Expressway, near West 230th Street. Only the driver was on board, and no students were on the bus. The accident has backed up traffic to the RFK Bridge at the start of the evening rush on Friday. (Published 2 hours ago) Chopper 4 is first on scene over a school bus rollover crash on the northbound Major Deegan Expressway, near West 230th Street. See More
