A full-size school bus with children aboard and a dump truck collided on a major New Jersey highway Thursday, leaving the bus partly demolished on its side in the median and multiple people with unknown injuries, authorities say.

An unknown number of children were on board the school bus at the time of the 10:20 a.m. Route 80 westbound crash near exit 25 in Stanhope, according to the New Jersey State Police.

No additional details on the children or the nature of the injuries were available. Morristown Medical Center confirmed it was receiving patients but a spokesperson did not know how many were expected to arrive at the hospital.

A photo obtained by News 4 shows a large, heavily damaged bus on its side in the median, surrounded by dozens of emergency and law enforcement vehicles. The front of the bus is barely recognizeable, a mangled chunk of broken-apart machinery spread from the highway shoulder lane through the median.

Route 80 is totally closed in both directions in the area, with westbound traffic diverted at exit 26. Expect heavy traffic and delays on Route 46, Mount Olive police say.