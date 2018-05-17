 In Photos: Fatal School Bus Accident in Northern New Jersey Leaves Many Injured - NBC New York
Major School Bus Crash
2 Dead, Many Hurt in NJ Collision
In Photos: Fatal School Bus Accident in Northern New Jersey Leaves Many Injured

6 minutes ago

A horrifying school bus accident on I-80 in New Jersey on Thursday killed two people and may have injured dozens of kids. Scroll down for more details.
