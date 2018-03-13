Mini School Bus With Kids Aboard Strikes, Kills Woman Walking Near School in Queens - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Latest on Nor'easter Forecast
logo_nyc_2x

Mini School Bus With Kids Aboard Strikes, Kills Woman Walking Near School in Queens

By Ida Siegal

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    School Bus With Kids on Board Hits, Kills Woman

    A school bus carrying three children in Queens hit and killed a woman as she was walking, police say. Ida Siegal reports.

    (Published 23 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • A mini school bus with several kids aboard struck and killed a woman walking in Queens early Tuesday, authorities say

    • No children on the bus were hurt; the woman's identity has not been released

    • The accident happened as snow from the third nor'easter to hit the region in 10 days swirled around; it wasn't clear if that was a factor

    A mini school bus with children aboard struck and killed a woman in Queens early Tuesday, in full view of the kids, who had to sit in the vehicle as cops covered up a body lying right next to the driver's door. 

    Three children were on board the bus when it turned onto 82nd Avenue from Kew Gardens Road at about 6:45 a.m. and hit the woman, according to police. The driver and bus matron were also on board.

    No one on the bus was injured. 

    Video from the scene shows multiple ambulances responding, yellow caution tape cordoning off the area as snow falls. Highway NYPD patrol cops help unload children from the back of the bus, some of them sobbing. 

    Raw Video Shows Major Response After School Bus Hits Pedestrian

    [NY] Raw Video Shows Major Response After School Bus Hits Pedestrian
    Raw video shows a major emergency response after a school bus hit a woman walking on the street in Queens Tuesday.
    (Published 3 hours ago)

    The children appeared to be shaken, but not injured. 

    Logan Bus Company said it was devastated by the accident and was fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

    "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family," the statement said.

    It wasn't clear if authorities believed weather contributed to the crash.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us