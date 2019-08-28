Scattered Thunderstorms Expected Wednesday Afternoon Across Tri-State - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x
Not As Chilly Today

Not As Chilly Today

Stay ahead of the storm with the team you trust

Scattered Thunderstorms Expected Wednesday Afternoon Across Tri-State

Published 6 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    Latest Forecast From Storm Team 4

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Thunderstorms with downpours are possible in the afternoon and evening across tri-state, according to Storm Team 4's forecast

    • Daytime temperatures under cloudy skies are expected warm into the 70s, possibly reaching 80 in some spots

    • Things should clear out after midnight for a nicer Thursday

    While storms brewing in the tropics won't affect the tri-state area, an approaching cold front is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms to the region on Wednesday.

    Click here to track Tropical Storm Dorian

    Thunderstorms with downpours are possible in the afternoon and evening, according to Storm Team 4's forecast. Scattered showers around the five boroughs are expected as early as lunch time and they will intensify as we go into the afternoon and evening. 

    Daytime temperatures under cloudy skies are expected warm into the 70s, possibly reaching 80 in some spots.

    The cold front will move through the city around 9 p.m. and things should clear out after midnight for a nicer Thursday.

    Track the weather using our interactive radar below.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us