While storms brewing in the tropics won't affect the tri-state area, an approaching cold front is expected to bring showers and thunderstorms to the region on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms with downpours are possible in the afternoon and evening, according to Storm Team 4's forecast. Scattered showers around the five boroughs are expected as early as lunch time and they will intensify as we go into the afternoon and evening.

Daytime temperatures under cloudy skies are expected warm into the 70s, possibly reaching 80 in some spots.

The cold front will move through the city around 9 p.m. and things should clear out after midnight for a nicer Thursday.

