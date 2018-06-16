'Scarface' Producer Martin Bregman Dies at Age 92

Producer Martin Bregman arrives at a "Scarface" legacy celebration event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2011.

Martin Bregman, the movie producer behind films like “Scarface” and “Sea of Love,” has passed away at age 92.

Bregman, who was born in 1926, died of a cerebral hemorrhage around 6 p.m. on Saturday, his widow Cornelia told News 4’s Chuck Scarborough.

In addition to “Scarface,” which became a cult classic and garnered a Golden Globe nomination for its star Al Pacino, Bregman produced the Pacino-starring 1973 crime drama “Serpico,” the 1975 film “Dog Day Afternoon,” which won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and “The Four Seasons” starring Alan Alda and Carol Burnett, among a myriad of other films.

Pacino has given credit to Bregman for his big break in Hollywood.

“Martin Bregman discovered me off Broadway…. And that’s why I’m here. I owe it to Marty, I really do,” the actor said during a 2011 panel for Scarface’s Blu-ray launch.

Bregman’s funeral will be private, his widow told Scarborough.