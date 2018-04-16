What to Know A scaffolding partially collapsed on two parked cars in a parking lot in Brooklyn Monday morning; no injuries were reported

A scaffolding partially collapsed on two parked cars in a parking lot in Brooklyn Monday morning. No injuries were reported.

The city's Department of Buildings responded to the scene at 2935 West 5th St. and issued two violations for failure to safeguard persons and property and one for a sidewalk shed built contrary to plans.

A third-party sidewalk shed company was called to the scene to dismantle the faulty scaffolding, according to the DOB.

It was not immediately clear if Monday morning's severe rain storm played any part in the incident.

