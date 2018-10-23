Scaffold Hangs From Hudson Yards Skyscraper

A scaffold is dangling from a high-rise building in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan, Chopper 4 shows.

The FDNY says a few window washers were on the scaffold on the 30th floor of 55 Hudson Yards, a skyscraper by West 34th Street and 11th Avenue, when the scaffold got stuck.

The window washers were able to get themselves off the scaffold before FDNY arrived. One of them had minor injuries.

FDNY trucks were still on the scene working to secure the scaffold. Subway service on the 7 line was affected between 34th Street-Hudson Yards and Times Square because of the emergency response.