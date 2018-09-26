What to Know A scaffold carrying two window washers somehow collapsed more than a dozen stories high in Manhattan Wednesday

Video posted to the Citizen app showed the scaffold dangling perilously as one person held onto a rope

Neither man was hurt; a cause of the accident is under investigation

A window washer had to be rescued when a scaffold somehow collapsed more than a dozen stories high in Manhattan, leaving the equipment dangling perilously as he held onto a rope, according to officials and video posted to the Citizen app.

A call about the collapse near West 31st and Eighth Avenue came in shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Two workers had been on the scaffold at the time; one was able to get off himself; the FDNY had to assist the other.

Both men were unharmed. Citizen app reported the scaffold collapsed around 16 stories high. A cause is under investigation.