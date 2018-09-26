Scaffold Collapses in Midtown, Leaving Worker Desperately Hanging to Rope on Dangling Machine - NBC New York
Scaffold Collapses in Midtown, Leaving Worker Desperately Hanging to Rope on Dangling Machine

Video posted to the Citizen app showed the scaffold dangling perilously more than a dozen stories high

By Marc Santia

Published 2 hours ago

    A window washer had to be rescued when a scaffold somehow collapsed more than a dozen stories high in Manhattan, leaving the equipment dangling perilously as he held onto a rope, according to officials and video posted to the Citizen app. 

    A call about the collapse near West 31st and Eighth Avenue came in shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Two workers had been on the scaffold at the time; one was able to get off himself; the FDNY had to assist the other.

    Both men were unharmed. Citizen app reported the scaffold collapsed around 16 stories high. A cause is under investigation. 

