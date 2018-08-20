What to Know According to a study from Frontier Bundles, "Saving Private Ryan" is the most popular '90s film in New Jersey and Connecticut.

The Patrick Swayze film "Ghost" is the top choice in New York.

Disney's animated classic "The Lion King" proved to be the most popular '90s movie overall.

Throw on your favorite slap bracelet and grab a bag of Bugles because it’s time to relive the '90s.

The data analysts at Frontier Bundles, a telecommunications company, have released a study that shows America’s favorite '90s movies by state.

According to the study, “Saving Private Ryan” proved to be the top choice for Connecticut and New Jersey, while New York holds a special place in its heart for the Patrick Swayze film “Ghost.”

Disney’s animated hit “The Lion King” was the most popular movie overall based on the data. In fact, the 1990s were a powerhouse decade for Disney: "The Lion King," "Aladdin," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Toy Story 2" saw more commercial success for the company than ever before.

Frontier Bundles generated a list of the 20 most popular movies released in the U.S. during the '90s based on the domestic box office earnings and then analyzed Google Trends data from the past year to determine each state’s favorite.

The only remaining question now is whether anyone is still watching these movies on VHS tapes.