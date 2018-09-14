What to Know Tens of thousands of pounds of pork sausage links sold in a dozen states have been recalled because of concerns about plastic contamination

The Bob Evans Farms recall was issued after customers complained about extraneous material in their food; no injuries were reported

Anyone who may have the sausage in their freezers is advised to toss it or return it to the place of purchase

Tens of thousands of pounds of pork sausage links sold in New York, New Jersey and 10 other states have been recalled because they may contain pieces of clear, hard plastic, federal officials said Thursday.

Bob Evans Farms is pulling nearly 47,000 pounds of products that were produced Aug. 1 after getting customer complaints of extraneous material in the meat, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

The 12-ounce (340 gram) trays are labeled Bob Evans Maple Pork Sausage Links, Brown Sugar and Honey, Fresh from Meijer Maple Flavored Sausage Links or Giant Eagle Maple Pork Breakfast Sausage Links Caramel Color Added. All have a lot code of 8213.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries, but FSIS says it is concerned many people may have the sausage in their freezers. Anyone who does should toss them or return them to the place of purchase.

Apart from New York and New Jersey, the items -- marked with establishment number "EST 6785" -- were sold in Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The FSIS classified the case as a Class II recall (on a scale of one to three), meaning, "This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product."