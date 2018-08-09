'Saturday Night Live' Ticket Lottery for 2018-2019 Season Opens - NBC New York
'Saturday Night Live' Ticket Lottery for 2018-2019 Season Opens

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The once-a-year ticket lottery for "Saturday Night Live" tickets has officially opened

    • Fans have just one month each year, August, to enter for a chance to get a pair of free tickets to the storied show for the upcoming season

    • People have been known to line up for days for standby tickets

    The annual lottery for the notoriously hard-to-get tickets to "Saturday Night Live" has officially opened. 

    The ticket lottery for the 2018-2019 "SNL" season runs from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31. It's the only month during the year that fans can enter for a chance to score a pair of tickets to the show at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. 

    To enter the lottery, send an email to SNLtickets@nbcuni.com and write about why you'd like to be part of the studio audience, NBC says. Only one email may be sent per household, and all audience members must be at least 16 years old.

    Those selected will receive two tickets to a random show date and time. Entering the lottery doesn't guarantee tickets, NBC reminds people. 

    Standby tickets are also distributed the morning of the show, beginning at 7 a.m. on the 48th Street side of 30 Rock. Those tickets are distributed for either the 8 p.m. dress rehearsal or the 11:30 p.m. live broadcast. 

    Certain hosts and music acts have been known to attract days-long campouts of fans -- even in snow, sleet and rain

    For more information, visit NBC.com

