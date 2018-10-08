What to Know New Yorkers can enjoy a sweet tooth paradise at the fifth annual Dessert Goals at Sound River Studios in Long Island City

The festival is scheduled for the weekends of Oct. 13 and 14, as well as Oct. 20 and 21

More than 20 vendors are expected to participate in the festival

A sugar-infused and dessert-focused festival is returning to New York City for two weekends this October.

New Yorkers can enjoy a sweet tooth paradise fit for Willy Wonka at the fifth annual Dessert Goals at Sound River Studios in Long Island City.

The festival is scheduled for the weekends of Oct. 13 and 14, as well as Oct. 20 and 21. This edition of Dessert Goals has the literal interpretation of joy as its theme, according to festival organizers.

The event features a tightly curated selection of the best desserts in New York City, with tasty treats of all varieties from more than 20 vendors — including 2 Dough Boyz, I CE NY and Recolte Bakery.

General admission tickets are $17 per person and include entry to the event for 1.5 hours as well as complimentary Sugarfina candy, mochi from My/Mo Mochi, coffee by Bodum and other treats.

Extra Sugar Rush tickets are $35 per person and gives festival goers all the perks of a general admission ticket, plus 30 extra minutes at the event, as well as a gift bag worth more than $50.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit dessertgoals.com.