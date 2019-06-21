Jurors have found Liam McAtasney guilty of all seven counts in the murder trial of Sarah Stern, whose body was never found. Brian Thompson reports.

The former high school classmate of a 19-year-old New Jersey student convicted of strangling her and throwing her body off a bridge -- with the help of the young woman's one-time prom date -- is expected to be sentenced Friday.

Liam McAtasney, 21, was found guilty of all charges, including murder and robbery, in the December 2016 death of his childhood friend Sarah Stern, a case that shocked the community where they grew up and chilled the nation.

Stern's body was never found.

The trial lasted about eight weeks -- and by most accounts, was difficult for all parties involved.

When the verdict was handed down in February, trial prosecutor Chris Decker said, "When you're asking a group of 14 people -- ultimately 12 people -- to convict someone especially so young of a crime like murder, it's not an easy thing to do. You could obviously see that from the jury's reaction on the way out... But I think ultimately, at the end of the day, justice was served."

Prosecutors said observing an apparent lack of remorse by McAtasney while his grisly confession tape played in the courtroom during trial was especially telling.

"There was no emotion from him," said Meghan Doyle, another of the trial prosecutors. "As prosecutors, that does make you angry. There's no emotions, nothing. He was so dismissive of what he did."

Watching that video in court, father Michael Stern said, was "sickening. It was gut-wrenching."

"She was just a beautiful person," he added. "She didn't have a mean bone in her body. And she was a great artist, and hopefully in the future we'll be able to see some of her artwork and get it on display somewhere."

Monmouth County prosecutors said McAtasney strangled Stern during a robbery attempt from which he thought he was going to get $100,000; he got about $8,000. Then he and a friend dumped her body off the Route 35 bridge in Belmar, leaving her car on the bridge to make it appear that she committed suicide, according to prosecutors and trial documents.

Defense attorney Carlos Diaz-Cobo had argued there was reasonable doubt that the victim was dead, since her body was never been found. He tried unsuccessfully to get McAtasney a new trial, claiming it was prejudiced by a Facebook post made in a juror's name. A judge denied the request.

McAtasney chose not to take the stand on his own behalf at trial.