A home has collapsed in the Breezy Point section of Queens as it was undergoing the process of being lifted, five years after Hurricane Sandy.

Firefighters and other emergency crews were responding on Hillside Ave., near Centre St.

Chopper 4 over the scene shows the home leaning onto the home next to it.

The house was undergoing renovation and being lifted up when it apparently slipped off its temporary cribbing.

There was no immediate report of any injuries.