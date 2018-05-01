New Jersey Man Gets 8 Years for Conspiring to Support ISIS - NBC New York
New Jersey Man Gets 8 Years for Conspiring to Support ISIS

By Joe Valiquette

Published 2 hours ago

    A New Jersey man was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday for conspiring to provide material support to ISIS. 

    Samuel Topaz, 24, of Fort Lee, pleaded guilty in federal court in Newark in September 2015 to the charge following his arrest by the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force, prosecutors said. 

    Topaz admitted making plans to travel overseas to join ISIS and discussing those plans with others, including Nader Saadeh, who received a 10 year prison sentence Monday after his guilty plea on similar charges. 

    Topaz also admitted watching ISIS-related videos, some of which depicted the execution of non-Muslims and individuals regarded as having abandoned Islam, prosecutors said. 

    In addition to his prison term, Topaz was ordered to lifetime supervised release.

