Salvadorans in NY React as Protections for Them End

A federal decision to stop the temporary protection for 200,000 Salvadorans who had fled to the U.S. years ago is being felt here in the tri-state area. Very personally, for immigrants who had been here long enough to build lives for themselves and their families. Greg Cergol reports. (Published 21 minutes ago)

A federal decision to stop the temporary protection for 200,000 Salvadorans who had fled to the U.S. years ago is being felt here in the tri-state... See More