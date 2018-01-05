A dog found with its mouth taped shut is walking again and is set to be released from hospital Friday after recovering from the abuse. (Published 4 hours ago)

What to Know Saint Vincent, a 10- to 12-year-old shepherd mix, was found with his mouth taped shut and inside a garbage last month

After spending several weeks in a Brooklyn animal hospital, he's now walking and will go to a temporary home until he's adopted

Police are still looking for the person who dumped Saint Vincent

The dying dog found dumped inside a trash bag with his mouth taped shut near a Brooklyn highway last month is getting out of the hospital after making a remarkable recovery and is heading to a temporary home until someone can adopt him.

Saint Vincent, the 10- to 12-year-old shepherd mix found near Jackie Robinson Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue, wasn't able to walk when he was brought to the Veterinary Emergency & Referral Group North animal hospital, on Dec. 19.

Vets quickly discovered he couldn’t move his hind legs, likely from a neurological or spinal condition. He also has hip dysplasia, according to Dr. Brett Levitzke, the medical director at VERG.



Saint Vincent is now out of the ICU and walking, according to Levitzke. A number of diagnostic tests showed he'd sustained injuries from neglect and abuse.

He'll be fostered by the New York Bully Crew, the rescue group that brought Saint Vincent to the hospital, while a permanent home is sought for him.

"Our job now is to continue the healing process that VERG put into motion and to ensure a continuous safe environment for Saint Vincent to flourish and find the perfect home for him to finally settle into and receive unconditional love and nurturing," said Craig Fields, founder of New York Bully Crew.

Anyone who is interested in adopting Saint Vincent should visit https://www.nybullycrew.org/adopt-foster-application/ to complete an application.

Anyone with information on Saint Vincent’s former owners or the person who may have dumped him is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.