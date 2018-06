When it comes to what's most important in life, nothing may be more valuable than safety -- making sure we and those we care about are protected. So how safe is it where you live?

WalletHub looked at the 50 states across 48 safety indicates grouped into five categories -- personal and residential, workplace, financial and road safety, as well as emergency preparedness -- to determine the safest states in America. Here's a look at where New York, New Jersey and Connecticut fell in each of those categories, along with some of the factors considered in each section.See WalletHub's full list and methodology details here.