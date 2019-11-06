A car crashed and ended up in a pool on Long Island. Greg Cergol with the story.

An SUV ended up in the backyard swimming pool of a home in Long Island Wednesday morning.

The vehicle apparently ran off a busy road in Port Washington, which runs along the home, smashed into a couple of fences and ended up in the swimming pool.

News 4 spoke to the owner of the home. She told us the SUV is a rideshare vehicle and had a driver and passenger inside. Both men, believed to be in their 60s or 70s, were pulled from the car and taken to the hospital. They are expected to be OK.

The bizarre accident created such a huge wave that the pool's water actually flew into the home. Chopper 4 showed a trail of debris littering the road.

A neighbor told News 4 she heard the crash while she was in her house.

“I was in my bedroom and I heard this really bad crash,” the neighbor said. “From what I understand, an SUV hit my fence, flew over this fence and wound up in my neighbor’s pool. But, they are OK. The people got out OK. Hopefully, everything will work out.”

Nassau Police were at the scene of the incident as the dark-colored SUV remained half-submerged in the in-ground pool.

It is unknown what caused the driver to run off the road.