SUV Plows Into New Jersey Home; Reports of Officer Dragged

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Chopper 4 was over the scene of an SUV smashed into a New Jersey home Friday morning. Emergency personnel were responding to reports of an officer dragged by the vehicle.

    What to Know

    • EMS responding to reports of officer dragged following incident where SUV plowed into home in North Plainfield, NJ, Chopper 4 footage shows

    • One SUV barreled through landscaped and smashed into the front of the home before coming to rest; another sat in the intersection, door ajar

    • A significant emergency response was evident, with much of the area cordoned off by police tape as authorities canvassed the scene

    EMS is responding to reports of an officer dragged, following an incident where a vehicle plowed into a home in North Plainfield, New Jersey, Chopper 4 shows.

    Footage from Chopper 4 shows what appears to be a dark-colored SUV that somehow ended up in a front yard, slamming through landscaping and into the front steps of a blue house on the corner, where it came to rest.

    A significant emergency response was evident in the area, with much of the intersection cordoned off by police tape as authorities canvassed the scene. 

    Another dark SUV was seen stopped in the middle of that taped-off intersection, its driver side front door ajar.

    The circumstances surrounding the case remain uncertain at this time. 

