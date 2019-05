The SUV with front end damage jumped a curb in East Flatbush on Sunday afternoon.

An SUV jumped a curb in front of a tire repair shop Brooklyn on Sunday afternoon, injuring six people, police said.

The black SUV swerved suddenly to avoid another car making a U-turn, causing it to drive onto the sidewalk in East Flatbush just before 2 p.m., the NYPD said.

A 20-year-old man who was changing a tire on the sidewalk was seriously injured with two broken legs, police said.

The other injuries were considered minor.

SUV Jumps Curb in Brooklyn, Hits Pedestrians

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene.