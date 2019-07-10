Three women in their 20s were all left trapped in the wreckage, just out of the reach of rescuers who couldn't get to them due to the flames and sparking electricity coming from the downed pole. NBC 4 New York's Greg Cergol reports.

What to Know Three women in their 20s died in a fiery crash on Long Island late Monday; two were ID'd as Dorien Brown and Rebecca Minunno

Authorities say a driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene after their SUV slammed into a utility pole in Mount Sinai

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS

Authorities have identified two of the three young women killed when their SUV slammed into a utility pole, ripping down power lines and erupting into a fireball, on Long Island late Monday.

Dorien Lashea Brown, 23, of Mount Sinai, and Rebecca Minunno, 24, of Hampton Bays were among the trio who lost their lives in the crash on Mount Sinai-Coram Road. The identity of the third woman is pending, police said Wednesday.

Authorities said their SUV was traveling north, near Hamlet Drive, when it somehow veered off the road and crashed into the pole.

A retired FDNY firefighter witnessed the crash and tried to help, but the flames and live electric wires on the SUV were too dangerous, Suffolk County police said. A neighbor described a gut-wrenching scene -- hearing their desperate screams for help.

The driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, footage of which showed sirens blaring in the dark of night as power lines draped the pavement. A cause of the crash is under investigation, though police say there is no evidence to suggest speeding or drug or alcohol use.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.