Officers of the Putnam County SPCA are investigating the shooting of a domestic cat that took place earlier this month.

The SPCA says that the 7-year-old black cat that lived in the Town of Carmel was shot between July 2 and 4 by a “high powered pellet or a small caliber bullet.”

“During this time, the cat was loose and not observed by its owner. On July 4th the cat returned home with an injury to its hind quarters,” the SCPA says.

According to officials, after being taken to Brewster Veterinary Hospital, metal fragments were found throughout the cat’s midsection and the projectile caused a broken femur bone and pelvis.

The SPCA says veterinarians managed to take a small fragment of the projectile but left the rest to not endanger the cat’s life. They say the projectile “caused extreme pain, serious physical injury and permanent physical impairment of the cat’s hind legs.”

The cat, named Simon, is stable and resting at home. SPCA officials say this is a felony case of aggravated cruelty.

NYSHA president Pat Valusek said in a statement: “The individual(s) responsible for this heinous assault on a family pet must be brought to justice.”

Chief Ken Ross of the Putnam County SPCA shared similar sentiments.

“All animals are protected under the animal cruelty laws of New York state,” Ross said in a statement. “Cats are allowed outside and should not be targeted by anyone. Shooting any domestic animal, especially in a residential neighborhood is criminal and reckless.”

The New York State Humane Association is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shooting.

The Putnam County SPCA Humane Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident and asks anyone with information to contact 845-520-6915.