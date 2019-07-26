SCPD: Body of Missing Long Island Man Found Inside Crashed SUV Off of Route 231 - NBC New York
SCPD: Body of Missing Long Island Man Found Inside Crashed SUV Off of Route 231

Published 48 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The body of 45-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside his car off of Route 231 in West Islip, police say

    • Thomas Kelsey, of Centereach, was found dead Thursday when a passerby observed his vehicle off of Route 231 and called authorities, cops say

    • Cops say they believe Kelsey was driving SUV on Rt. 231 in North Babylon when car left road, crossed medium and crashed into ravine

    The body of a 45-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside his car off of Route 231 in West Islip, Suffolk police say

    Thomas Kelsey, of Centereach, was found dead Thursday when a passerby observed his vehicle off of Route 231 and called authorities around 8 p.m., according to police.

    Kelsey was last seen leaving Venetian Shores Park in Lindenhurst on July 7 at around 10 p.m. He was reported by an acquaintance on the morning of July 9.

    Detectives say they believe Kelsey was driving his 2015 GMC Yukon northbound on Route 231 in North Babylon when the vehicle left the runway, crossed a large grass median and crashed into a ravine in West Islip.

    Kelsey was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, according to police.

    The cause of death is believed to be non-criminal, police say.

