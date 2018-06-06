One of two injured mothers in Monday's deadly crash in Brooklyn that claimed the lives of the women's two young children is a Tony-winning actress who also appeared in the TV show "The Americans," a police source familiar with the investigation told NBC 4 New York. Lori Bordonaro reports. (Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018)

What to Know Tony Award-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles’ return to the stage in the London production of “The King and I” remains unconfirmed

There were previous reports she would return to the stage in the production that is set to open in the West End in July

It would have marked her return to the stage since suffering the loss of her daughter and unborn child this year

Tony Award-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles’ return to the stage in the London production of “The King and I” remains unconfirmed despite previous reports.

Playbill initially reported that that Naoki Mori and Miles would share the role of Lady Thiang based on online billing from the production, but “regrets” the decision of reporting the information before an announcement was made.

The West End revival, starring Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe, will begin June 21 at the London Palladium prior to an official opening July 3.

“As has always been the case, our thoughts and concerns have only been for Ruthie and her family and to respect their privacy at this most difficult time,” said producers of the West End production in a statement, according to Playbill. “Reports suggesting Ruthie has made a decision regarding performing in London are inaccurate. We consider Ruthie a beloved member of "The King & I" family in the West End, and she is welcome to join the production at any point. However, to be clear, no such decision has been made at this time.”

If Miles did reprise her role as previously reported, it would have marked her return to the stage since suffering the loss of her daughter and unborn child this year.

Last month, Miles, who was expecting a baby girl with husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, also lost the unborn baby she was carrying at the time of the crash that killed her daughter. The baby was due in May.

Miles was walking with her friend and their two young children in Park Slope on March 5 when a 44-year-old woman allegedly blew through a red light and plowed into the group, killing both children — Miles’ 4-year-old daughter, Abigail, and the friend's 1-year-old son, Joshua.

All four were found on the pavement with varying degrees of injuries. Cops later learned a fifth pedestrian, a 46-year-old man, had also been hit and had been taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Dorothy Bruns, the driver that blew through the red light into the group, was indicted in connection with the case.

Bruns was arrested at her Staten Island home May 3 on a 10-count indictment charging her with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault and other crimes.

Bruns told police at the time she had medical issues — and though her license had been suspended she had not been criminally charged in the case until now. Prosecutors said that she had in fact suffered a seizure at the time of the collision, and had been driving in direct defiance of a doctor's orders following a hospitalization less than two months prior. That hospitalization stemmed from yet another car crash — that time into a parked vehicle.

