Tony Award-winning actress Ruthie Ann Miles is set to return to the stage later this month — weeks after losing her unborn child and three months after a deadly Brooklyn car crash claimed the life of her 4-year-old daughter.

Playbill reports that Miles will head to London where she will take part in the West End production of The King and I. Performances will start June 21.

Miles and actress Naoko Mori will share the role of Lady Thiang.

The casting update follows the news that Miles, who was expecting a baby girl with her husband, Jonathan Blumenstein, who was due last month, lost the unborn baby she was carrying at the time of the Brooklyn crash that claimed the lives of two young children.

Miles was walking with her friend and their two young children in Park Slope on March 5 when a 44-year-old woman blew through a red light and plowed into the group, killing both children — Miles’ 4-year-old daughter, Abigail, and the friend's 1-year-old son, Joshua.

All four were found on the pavement with varying degrees of injuries. Cops later learned a fifth pedestrian, a 46-year-old man, had also been hit and had been taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Dorothy Bruns, the driver that blew through the red light into the group, was indicted in connection with the case.

Bruns was arrested at her Staten Island home May 3 on a 10-count indictment charging her with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault and other crimes.

Bruns told police at the time she had medical issues — and though her license had been suspended she had not been criminally charged in the case until now. Prosecutors said that she had in fact suffered a seizure at the time of the collision, and had been driving in direct defiance of a doctor's orders following a hospitalization less than two months prior. That hospitalization stemmed from yet another car crash — that time into a parked vehicle.