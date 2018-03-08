One of two injured mothers in Monday's deadly crash in Brooklyn that claimed the lives of the women's two young children is a Tony-winning actress who also appeared in the TV show "The Americans," a police source familiar with the investigation told NBC 4 New York. Lori Bordonaro reports. (Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018)

What to Know Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, a.k.a. Ruthie Miles, is out of ICU after the crash Monday that killed her young daughter and a friend's toddler

Blumenstein is pregnant with her second child; her unborn baby was not harmed, according to a statement released by the family

The driver of the car that plowed into the pedestrians as they crossed a street in Brooklyn has not been charged

The pregnant Tony Award-winning actress mowed down in a horrific Brooklyn crash that killed her 4-year-old daughter and her friend's 1-year-old son is now out of intensive care at the hospital, and her unborn baby is safe.

A statement Thursday morning by the family of Ruthie Ann Blumenstein -- known professionally as Ruthie Ann Miles -- said, "Thank you for your prayers over our families and holding us in our pain. We are extremely grateful for your kindness and generosity."

"Ruthie is now out of ICU and healing, by all accounts it is a miracle our second child in unharmed," the statement continued. "Please continue to pray for the Lew and the Blumenstein families as we process the unthinkable and lay our grief in the loving arms of Jesus. Joshua and Abigail are now resting in Heavenly peace and Joy."

The Best of the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Blumenstein was walking with her friend Lauren Lew and their two young children in Park Slope Monday afternoon when a driver gunned through a red light at Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue, plowing into them and several other pedestrians crossing the street, police said. The car dragged a stroller halfway down the block before coming to a stop.

Blumenstein's 4-year-old daughter Abigail and Lew's 1-year-old son Joshua were killed. Blumenstein was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and Lew was in stable condition.

Top News Photos: International Women's Day

A heartbreaking photo posted to Blumenstein's Instagram account just weeks ago shows her young daughter smiling as she posed in a T-shirt reading "Best Sister Ever."

"Abigail has an announcement: She's going to be the BEST Big Sister in a few! #SoExcitedandIJustCantHideIt #NoReally #ICantHideIt," Blumenstein wrote.

'Flower Bomb' Springs Up on SoHo Street

The driver in the deadly crash, a 44-year-old woman from Staten Island, told police she had medical issues. No charges have been filed against her.

New York City Councilman Brad Lander said the crash could have been prevented and that the driver -- who police believe had a seizure -- shouldn't have been behind the wheel. He said he successfully petitioned to get the driver's license suspended and is calling on the district attorney to file charges.

Neighborhood Pushes for Charges Against Park Slope Driver

One of two injured mothers in the deadly crash in Brooklyn that claimed the lives of the women's two young children is a Tony-winning actress. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018)

Blumenstein won her Tony Award in 2015 for her role as Lady Thiang in "The King and I." She also starred in the fourth season of the critically acclaimed FX drama "The Americans," playing the Korean wife of a government worker who befriends the Russian spy couple played by Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys.

Fundraisers launched online for both Blumenstein and Lew hours have raised more than a half-million dollars.

