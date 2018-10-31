Prosecutors in New Jersey say a Rutgers University football player has been charged in connection with an alleged plot to commit murder. Checkey Beckford reports. (Published Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018)

Izaia Bullock, a 22-year-old junior from Piscataway, allegedly was angry because the woman's parents disapproved of their interracial dating

Bullock, a junior linebacker on the school's football team, has been dismissed from the squad, a university spokesperson said

The Rutgers University student charged in connection with an alleged murder plot had threatened to kill the parents of his ex-girlfriend after their recent breakup, sources familiar with the investigation told News 4 Wednesday.

Izaia Bullock, a 22-year-old junior from Piscataway who plays linebacker on the college's football team, allegedly was angry at his ex-girlfriend's parents over the breakup, which sources say happened because they disapproved of the interracial relationship between their daughter and the football player.

Bullock was so upset that he went to school counseling; he remained upset and expressed that to a teammate who told a team coach, the sources say. The coach passed on the information and protocol moved it up the chain to an investigation by university police. Prosecutors officially charged Bullock with two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy.

It wasn't clear when the breakup happened in relationship to the alleged threats, nor how long Bullock may have been grappling with the issue.

A university representative said Bullock had been dismissed from the football team and the university initiated disciplinary proceedings.

Bullock was being held at the county prison pending an initial court appearance in New Brunswick; a listed number for him couldn't be found Tuesday and attorney information for him wasn't immediately clear.

His mother had been serving on a jury this week in New Brunswick and, after her son's arrest, asked the judge to dismiss her so she could deal with the situation. The judge agreed, though the mother could not immediately be reached for comment on her son's arrest.