Rutgers Student Found Dead Outside Dorm, 2nd On-Campus Death in 3 Days - NBC New York
Rutgers Student Found Dead Outside Dorm, 2nd On-Campus Death in 3 Days

The student was found dead outside a College Avenue dorm Monday, days after a graduate student was found dead on Busch Campus

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • University officials say Kyle Gotchel was found dead outside a College Avenue storm; the other student, a graduate student, was found Friday

    • No foul play is suspected in either case, but the university says both investigations are ongoing

    • The school also extended its condolences to the families of those who died

    A second Rutgers student has been found dead, this time outside a dorm, on the sprawling New Brunswick campus in a matter of days, officials said.

    A university spokesman said college cops found the body of Kyle Gotchel, an undergrad, outside Hardenbergh Hall on College Avenue. 

    "The tragic incident remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected," the statement said. "The university extends its sincerest condolences to Kyle's family and friends." 

    The disturbing find comes just three days after a Rutgers graduate student was found dead on the Busch campus, part of the New Brunswick complex, on Friday.

    The identity of that student wasn't immediately released, nor was it clear if the person was found in or outside a building. Rutgers said no foul play was suspected in that case either. 

