What to Know University officials say Kyle Gotchel was found dead outside a College Avenue storm; the other student, a graduate student, was found Friday

No foul play is suspected in either case, but the university says both investigations are ongoing

The school also extended its condolences to the families of those who died

A second Rutgers student has been found dead, this time outside a dorm, on the sprawling New Brunswick campus in a matter of days, officials said.

A university spokesman said college cops found the body of Kyle Gotchel, an undergrad, outside Hardenbergh Hall on College Avenue.

"The tragic incident remains under investigation, but foul play is not suspected," the statement said. "The university extends its sincerest condolences to Kyle's family and friends."

The disturbing find comes just three days after a Rutgers graduate student was found dead on the Busch campus, part of the New Brunswick complex, on Friday.

The identity of that student wasn't immediately released, nor was it clear if the person was found in or outside a building. Rutgers said no foul play was suspected in that case either.

