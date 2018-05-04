Graduate Student Found Dead on Rutgers Campus in New Brunswick - NBC New York
Graduate Student Found Dead on Rutgers Campus in New Brunswick

The identity of the student who was found on Busch Campus wasn't immediately released, nor was it clear if the person was found in or outside a building

Published 2 hours ago

    A graduate student was found dead on one of Rutgers' campuses in New Brunswick early Friday, the university said in a statement. 

    The identity of the student who was found on Busch Campus wasn't immediately released, nor was it clear if the person was found in or outside a building. 

    Rutgers says the cause of death is under investigation, but no foul play is suspected. 

    "The university extends its sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the decedent," the statement said. "Our thoughts and prayers remain with them."

