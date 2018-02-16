Runaway Dog Gets Onto Subway Tracks, Halts Service for an Hour - NBC New York
Runaway Dog Gets Onto Subway Tracks, Halts Service for an Hour

    A runaway dog somehow managed to venture underground and onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn, forcing service to halt just before the evening rush as police worked to retrieve him from the track.

    The dog named Dakota escaped from a dog park and bounded into the Jay Street-Metrotech subway station, where it ended up on the tracks, according to the MTA.

    Service was suspended on parts of the A, C and F lines as police and NYC Transit crews went to rescue the dog. They searched for about an hour before finding Dakota cowering under the platfrom inside the Bergen Street station -- one stop away. 

    Dakota was safely brought back to its owners and is on its way to the vet for a minor injury, police said. Service was restored around 4 p.m..

    NYPD Transit Chief Edward Delatorre apologized for the delay, tweeting, "Appreciate everyone's patience!"

