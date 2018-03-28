Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani at Trump Tower last year.

The way Rudy Giuliani wears his Apple AirPods is apparently freaking people out.

The former New York City mayor is seen in a photo posted by Rick Wilson on Twitter showing Giuliani with the pods in his ears upside down. Most AirPod-users wear them with the stem of the earbud pointing down.

The photo was apparently snapped Tuesday at Laguardia Airport.

One Twitter user by the name of Michael Sagmeister tweeted: “I have literally never seen anyone wear AirPods in a more disturbing way. I didn’t even know that was physically possible.”

“Someone tell Rudy how air pods work,” another Twitter user wrote.