The way Rudy Giuliani wears his Apple AirPods is apparently freaking people out.
The former New York City mayor is seen in a photo posted by Rick Wilson on Twitter showing Giuliani with the pods in his ears upside down. Most AirPod-users wear them with the stem of the earbud pointing down.
The photo was apparently snapped Tuesday at Laguardia Airport.
One Twitter user by the name of Michael Sagmeister tweeted: “I have literally never seen anyone wear AirPods in a more disturbing way. I didn’t even know that was physically possible.”
“Someone tell Rudy how air pods work,” another Twitter user wrote.