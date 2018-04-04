Rudy Giuliani and Wife of 15 Years Getting Divorced

Judith Giuliani and Rudy Giuliani attend OCRFA's 20th Annual Super Saturday to Benefit Ovarian Cancer on July 29, 2017 in Watermill, New York.

Rudy Giuliani and his wife of 15 years are getting a divorce, the former mayor confirmed to News 4.

Giuliani, 73, called the situation between him and Judith Giuliani “amicable” following a report in the New York Post on Wednesday revealing the divorce.

“In these divorce situations, you cannot place blame, it is 50/50, there are problems on both sides,” Giuliani told the Post.

Judith Giuliani, 63, is expected to fight over the couple’s assets, according to the Post, which says she filed a contested divorce proceeding in Manhattan Supreme Court.

“We will have to divide our properties in New York and Palm Beach,” Giuliani said.

The two married in 2003 in what was the third marriage for both of them.

Giuliani was mayor of New York from 1994 to 2001.

