Hawaii Volcano Destroys Dozens of Homes, Forces Evacuations

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displaced. In revised figures, Hawaii County officials said another four unspecified structures were covered by lava. Hawaii officials said the decimated homes were in the Leilani Estates subdivision, where molten rock, toxic gas and steam have been bursting through openings in the ground created by the volcano. Some of the more than 1,700 residents who have been evacuated were allowed to briefly return to gather medicine, pets, and other necessities. Officials say residents would be able to do so each day until further notice as authorities monitor which areas are safe. Lava has spread around 387,500 square feet surrounding the most active fissure, though the rate of movement is slow. There was no indication when the lave might stop or how far it might spread.

Giuliani Confounds, Contradicts as He Defends Trump in Media

President Trump's new attorney Rudy Giuliani is delivering confounding and at times contradictory statements as he tries to lessen the legal burdens on his client from an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and a $130,000 hush payment to a porn actress. The former New York City mayor is embracing his client's preferred approach to challenges as he mounts Trump's defense through the media. But it's proving to be a bewildering display. In an interview Sunday with ABC's "This Week," Giuliani dismissed as rumor his own statements about Trump's payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, said he can't speak to whether the president lied to the American people when he denied knowledge of the silencing agreement and wouldn't rule out the president asserting his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in the Russia investigation. Giuliani also couldn't say whether Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, had made similar payments to other women on the president's behalf. Giuliani said despite Trump's openness to sit down with special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation, he would strongly advise Trump against it.

CIA Nominee Offered to Withdraw Over Interrogation Program

Gina Haspel, President Trump's nominee to lead the Central Intelligence Agency, offered to withdraw her nomination, two senior administration officials said, amid concerns that a debate over a harsh interrogation program would tarnish her reputation and that of the CIA. White House aides sought out additional details about Haspel's involvement in the CIA's now-defunct program of detaining and brutally interrogating terror suspects after 9/11 as they prepared her for Wednesday's confirmation hearing. This is when she offered to withdraw, the officials said. They said Haspel, who is the acting director of the CIA, was reassured that her nomination was still on track and will not withdraw. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. The news was first reported Sunday by The Washington Post. Haspel, who would be the first woman to lead the CIA, is the first career operations officer to be nominated to lead the agency in decades.

Schumer Wants Ban on Certain E-Cigarette Flavors

Sen. Charles Schumer says the Food and Drug Administration should immediately ban e-cigarette flavors such as candy and cookies that can appeal to young people in the wake of warnings that teens and children are increasingly using e-cigarettes. The New York Democrat released a letter to FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb saying the agency had the legal authority to regulate e-cigarette flavors, and encouraging it to do so. Schumer praised steps the FDA has taken, including issuing warning letters last week to 13 manufacturers, distributors and sellers over marketing that has e-cigarette products looking like juice boxes and candies, but wants to see more. Health and education officials have warned that underage usage of the e-cigarettes, which are marketed as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, is increasing.

“Infinity War” to Set Record, Fastest to Surpass $1 Billion

"Avengers: Infinity War" is poised to set a record for fastest film to rake in $1 billion in business. The Walt Disney Co. said the Marvel superhero saga had earned just under $975 million in global box office through Friday. Since the film earned nearly $70 million on Friday alone, the studio is confident it will pass the billion-dollar mark on Saturday, in 11 days. The previous record of fastest time for a movie to make a $1 billion was 12 days for "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The star-stuffed "Infinity Wars" features Robert Downey Jr., Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, and Chadwick Boseman, whose "Black Panther" movie has made more than $1.3 billion and remains in theaters.