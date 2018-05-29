Yankees Fans Boo Rudy Giuliani on His Birthday

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani attends the game between the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani did not exactly get a warm welcome when he decided to celebrate his 74th birthday at Yankee Stadium on Monday.

The crowd could be heard on a video posted to social medai booing the former mayor when an announcer wished Giuliani -- an avid Yankees fan -- a happy birthday during the 5-1 loss to the Houston Astros.





"The New York Yankees wish a very happy birthday to Mayor Giuliani," the announcer says over the loudspeaker.

That proclamation is immediately met with hundreds of jeers for the former mayor now serving on the team of lawyers working for President Donald Trump amid the special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Giuliani hasn't commented on the boos.

