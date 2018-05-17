What to Know Meghan Markle said her father won't attend her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry on Saturday

Women with an aggressive form of breast cancer that is treated with Herceptin can get by with six months, reducing the risk of heart damage

A lawyer for T.I. says he never got to tell his side of the story before police arrested him after an attempt to enter his gated community

Meghan Markle Says Her Father Won't Attend Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle said her father won't attend her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry on Saturday. Markle released a statement through Kensington Palace asking for Thomas Markle to be given space to focus on his health. "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," she said. "I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday." Thomas Markle had been quoted as saying he will not attend his daughter's wedding after suffering a reported heart attack amid the intense media interest around the nuptials. The retired television cinematographer had been expected to walk his actress daughter down the aisle Saturday at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel. But celebrity news website TMZ reported Tuesday that Markle would undergo heart surgery and miss the wedding, the latest story in the site's fluid coverage of whether he would or would not make it.

The Year of Mueller: 12 Months in, Here's What We've Learned

It was one year ago when Robert Mueller, the former FBI director, was appointed as special counsel to take over the Justice Department's investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. The 12 months since have yielded a flurry of criminal indictments and guilty pleas, tense court appearances, angry tweets from the president and speculation over what the ever-taciturn Mueller already knows and what he'll investigate next. Hundreds of pages of court filings, and public statements from witnesses, have to an extent pulled back the curtain on an extraordinarily secretive investigation. But much remains hidden from view.

U.S. Has Daunting To-Do List to Prepare for North Korea Summit

Who sits where? What's on the agenda? Will they eat together? What's the security plan? President Trump and his team have a daunting to-do list to work through as they prepare for next month's expected summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump's plan to meet with Kim may have come as a surprise decision, but his team hopes to leave nothing to chance when they come together in Singapore. They're gaming out policy plans, negotiating tactics, even menu items. With two unpredictable leaders, it's hard to anticipate every possibility. But White House aides are expecting hard-ball negotiating tactics — already in evidence this week as the North Koreans cast fresh doubt on the sit-down. Leader summits on this level are a massive undertaking.

Shorter Drug Treatment OK for Many Breast Cancer Patients

Many women with a common and aggressive form of breast cancer that is treated with Herceptin can get by with six months of the drug instead of the usual 12, greatly reducing the risk of heart damage it sometimes can cause, a study suggests. It's good news, but it comes nearly two decades after the drug first went on the market and many patients have suffered that side effect. The study was done in the United Kingdom and funded by UK government grants. Herceptin transformed care of a dreaded disease when it was approved in 1998 for women with advanced breast cancers whose growth is aided by a faulty HER2 gene, as 15 percent to 20 percent of cases are. It was later approved for treatment of those cancers in earlier stages, too, based on studies that had tested it in patients for 12 months. That guess, that the drug should be taken for a year, became the standard of care. But the drug can hurt the heart's ability to pump. That often eases if treatment is stopped but the damage can be permanent and lead to heart failure.

More Kids, Especially Girls, Are Attempting Suicide, Study Finds

More kids are attempting suicide or thinking about it, according to a new study. The rate of children's hospitalizations for suicidal thoughts or activity doubled from about 2008 to 2015, researcher Dr. Gregory Plemmons of Vanderbilt University told NBC News. The study, published in the journal Pediatrics, looked at data from 49 children's hospitals. It found that girls made up nearly two-thirds of cases. What's behind the uptick isn't clear to the researchers — "I don't have any one magic answer that explains why we're seeing this," Plemmons said.

T.I. Claims Wrongful Arrest Outside Gated Community

A lawyer for T.I. says the Grammy-winning rapper never got to tell his side of the story to police before they arrested him after a pre-dawn attempt this week to enter his gated community near Atlanta. T.I. was arrested after getting in an argument with a security guard, said Henry County Deputy Police Chief Mike Ireland. Media reports say the hip-hop artist, whose real name is Clifford Harris, had lost his key and the guard wouldn't let him into the complex. Police said the 38-year-old artist was charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and simple assault and then released on bail. The rapper's attorney, Steve Sadow, issued a statement that his client had been "wrongfully arrested." Sadow said the community guard was asleep when his client arrived at the guardhouse and it took "some time to wake up the sleeping guard." Sadow said T.I. identified himself and sought entry, but the guard refused. T.I. is one of the biggest names in hip-hop, with multiple platinum-selling albums and singles, production credits and roles in films like "ATL" and "American Gangster." He served about seven months in prison in 2009 after his arrest on federal gun charges.