A viral video of police officers pointing their weapons at two Rowan University students and placing them in handcuffs after responding to a report of a gunman has sparked controversy.

The incident occurred Monday around 5 p.m. in the Mimosa Hall parking lot of Rowan University’s campus in Glassboro, New Jersey.

Glassboro police officers identified a vehicle they believed belonged to a person who was reportedly armed with a handgun, Rowan University officials said.

“Being that it was believed that one of the occupants of the vehicle had a gun, police followed procedures and drew their weapons until all the occupants exited the vehicle and were searched,” a spokesperson for Rowan University wrote to students.

A video of the incident shows at least three officers pointing their weapons at the two students inside the car, identified as Altaif Hassan, a senior from Trenton, New Jersey, and Giovanna Roberson, a freshman from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

In the video, Hassan first steps out of the vehicle, raising his hands and walks backwards toward the police cruiser as the officers point their weapons at him. The officers then place him in handcuffs.

The officers then order Roberson to do the same and place her in handcuffs as well.

After searching the two students, the officers determined that neither of them were armed and they were released, Rowan University said.

Hassan later posted the video on his Facebook page.

“I can’t keep quiet like my voice doesn’t matter,” Hassan wrote. “I’m pressing hard. If you believe in the cause, share it for the culture. Everyone gotta know this kind of harassment needs to stop.”

Hassan’s video went viral and sparked controversy online.

Rowan University’s Student Government Association sent a message stating they were in contact with Hassan and Roberson as well as “relevant university administrators.” A town hall meeting in which students will address their concerns regarding the incident is scheduled to take place Friday at 11 a.m. at Rowan University’s student center.

NBC10 reached out to the Glassboro Police Department for comment. A spokesperson told us to contact the police chief Wednesday morning for a statement.