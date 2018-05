The New Jersey Department of Transportation has shut down Route 3 lanes underneath Paterson Plank Road in Secaucus for emergency repairs.

Crews have closed the two lanes on Route 3 eastbound to make overhead bridge deck repairs. They're expected to close additional lanes on Route 3 in each direction as work progresses until Saturday morning.

One lane will remain open in each direction.

Drivers should expect delays and plan alternate routes.

Stay updated at www.511nj.org.