At least one person is dead and six others, including children, were hurt in a tractor-trailer chain-reaction crash on a New Jersey highway, officials say.

The mangled wreck happened around 5:30 Wednesday evening on Route 1 in Edison, according to authorities.

One person is dead and six other people were injured when the driver of the big rig lost control and slammed into at least nine other cars. The extent of the injuries were not immediately clear late Wednesday.

Chopper 4 over the scene shows the tractor-trailer on the road with several wrecked cars strewn around it, including one that is nearly unrecognizable.