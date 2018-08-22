1 Dead, 6 Hurt in Tractor-Trailer Chain-Reaction Crash on NJ Highway - NBC New York
1 Dead, 6 Hurt in Tractor-Trailer Chain-Reaction Crash on NJ Highway

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A tractor-trailer lost control and slammed into at least nine other vehicles on Route 1 in New Jersey Wednesday evening, officials say

    • At least one person is dead and six others, including children, were hurt in the crash that happened in Edison around 5:30

    • The severity of the injuries to the victims who were hurt was not immediately late Wednesday

    At least one person is dead and six others, including children, were hurt in a tractor-trailer chain-reaction crash on a New Jersey highway, officials say.

    The mangled wreck happened around 5:30 Wednesday evening on Route 1 in Edison, according to authorities.

    One person is dead and six other people were injured when the driver of the big rig lost control and slammed into at least nine other cars. The extent of the injuries were not immediately clear late Wednesday.

    Chopper 4 over the scene shows the tractor-trailer on the road with several wrecked cars strewn around it, including one that is nearly unrecognizable.

