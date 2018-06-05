 4 Places to Enjoy Free Outdoor Movies in New York City This Summer - NBC New York
4 Places to Enjoy Free Outdoor Movies in New York City This Summer

By Ashley Serianni

Whether it's in the park, in a car, or on a rooftop, outdoor movie screenings are a summer go-to. Here are a few venues where you can enjoy a free movie under the stars this summer.
