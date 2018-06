A 60-year-old man was killed in a house fire on Long Island Monday afternoon, police say.

Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call for a fire on May Court in Ronkonkoma around 3:30 p.m., according to Suffolk police.

They pulled the resident, later identified as Paul Stephan, from the burning home, and took him to Stony Brook University Hospital.

That's where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating, but don't believe the fire to be criminal in nature, Suffolk police say.