Rogue NYC Mover Scams Woman During Cross-Country Move: Cops - NBC New York
Rogue NYC Mover Scams Woman During Cross-Country Move: Cops

Published at 5:14 PM EST on Feb 23, 2018

    A New York City moving man has been arrested for scamming a woman who’d hired him to move her belongings from Connecticut to California, police said.

    Kirk Gillums was charged with second-degree larceny on Tuesday and held on $25,000 bond.

    Westport Police say detectives began investigating the 54-year-old Queens man back in August after the woman reported her belongings never arrived in California.

    Gillums had posed as the owner of the company and taken an initial payment from the woman for the move, according to police. On the day of the move, she also paid the balance of the contract.

    When the woman was later asked to pay more money to have her belongings released and delivered, she caught on that she was being scammed, police said.

    The woman created a GoFundMe page last summer titled, “Robbed Trying to Move to LA.” She says the moving company told her Gillums had been fired and that he apparently was using his old company email address to correspond with her.

    The woman eventually hired another mover to haul her belongings across the country.

    On Tuesday, Gillums was extradited from New York to Connecticut, where he was arraigned.

    It’s not his first run in with the law. He was convicted of criminal possession of stolen property in 2008, according to government records.

    It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

