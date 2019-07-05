What to Know A rodent infestation at a dine-in movie theater in NY has prompted the locale to voluntarily close its doors until it can rectify the issue

The Nassau County Health Department says they have received complaints about rodents at the AMC DINE-IN Levittown 10

The health department’s most recent visit to the theater took place Wednesday. Inspectors say they saw live mice and evidence of rodents

A rodent infestation at a dine-in movie theater in Long Island has prompted the locale to voluntarily close its doors until it can rectify the issue.

The Nassau County Health Department says they have received complaints about rodents at the AMC DINE-IN Levittown 10 and have visited the location more than once.

The health department’s most recent visit to the theater took place Wednesday. Inspectors say they saw live mice and evidence of rodents.

The movie theater will remain closed until it passes the next inspection.

Those hoping to catch a movie at the location were met with a sign on the doors that said: "THIS THEATER TEMPORARILY CLOSED We apoligize for the inconvenience. Please check amctheatres.com or our mobil app for updates."

In a statement to NBC 4 New York, an AMC Theatres spokesperson said: "We take this issue very seriously, and we are working around the clock to ensure guests can enjoy their movies at this location as soon as possible. AMC DINE-IN Levittown 10 receives multiple pest control inspections and treatment/prevention measures every week from a third party pest control vendor. We will continue this aggressive pest control monitoring and treatment strategy to alleviate any issues or concerns."